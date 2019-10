Multiple locations

Ah, Nico’s. Such a Tucson classic. If it isn’t their burritos’ sheer size that wins you over, it’s either the reasonable price or the various styles that will do it. Our readers pick Nico’s for Best Burrito because a Nico’s burrito is essentially another way of saying a Tucson burrito. Thank you, Nico’s. You know us better than we know ourselves.

Runners Up

2. Tania’s 33

3. Seis Kitchen and Catering