Best Of Tucson®

Best Burlesque

Surly Wench First Fridays Burlesque

The Surly Wench Pub has hosted burlesque for more than a decade, making Fourth Avenue just a little more raucous than it already is. Their monthly First Fridays Burlesque features a different producer and show each time, so you never get the same experience twice. It’s only a special kind of entertainment that gets you winning Best Burlesque three years in a row.

Reader Recommended

Don’t Blink Burlesque Troupe

Libertine League


Previous: Best Drag Queen
Next: Best Venue for Live Music

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation