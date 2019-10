424 N. Fourth Ave.

Prepare yourself for some gyrating body tassels, good tunes and just the right amount of strangeness when you walk into Surly Wench on the first Friday of the month. The popular Fourth Avenue bar is a unique scene for the sultry dance stylings of burlesque. Their dancers know how to shake their stuff and delight the crowd, and when Surly Wench fills up it’s sure to be a fun time.

