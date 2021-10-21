Best Of Tucson®

Best Burger

Zinburger

6390 E. Grant Road.

1865 E. River Road

Zinburger offers such a dazzling array of burgers that it’s hard to pick when you take a look at the menu. Do you want the classic diner burger with lettuce and tomato? Maybe a burger with a fried egg and bacon? How about a burger in a bowl with all sorts of yummy veggies? Or a veggie burger? Zinburger has all this and more to satisfy your beefy appetite.

