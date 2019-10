500 N. Fourth Ave.

Featured on Man vs Food for its OMFG Burger Challenge (get your meal for free if you can scarf down 3.5 to 4 pounds of burger in less than 30 minutes), Lindy’s is the place to go for an unusual—or just big—burger. You want a donut in place of a bun? You got it. You want a half-dozen patties? No problem. And if you don’t eat red meat, they offer veggie patties, chicken breast and a salad option.

Runners Up

2. Zinburger

3. Diablo Burger