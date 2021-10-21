Best Of Tucson®

Best Brunch

Prep & Pastry

6450 E. Grant Road

2660 N. Campbell Ave.

These days, it seems brunch is only getting trendier. But it’s important not to give up quality food in place of photo ops. Prep & Pastry walks both lanes, with a cozy, modern atmosphere, and plenty of awesome food. The biscuits and gravy and “everything” croissant are some of our favorites, but it’s hard to go wrong with a classic avocado toast or French toast. And it’s not truly brunching unless you try every one of their mimosas!

Blue Willow

Baja Cafe


