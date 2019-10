3073 N. Campbell Ave.

6450 E. Grant Road

Prep & Pastry likes to describe brunch as “where breakfast and lunch meet to have drinks.” And, boy, does this restaurant provide the drinks to sip alongside your eggs benedict or green chile French toast. From bloody Marys to micheladas to specialty mimosas, this place knows how to punch up a brunch. Congrats on their new Campbell Avenue location, as well as their Scottsdale expansion.

Runners Up

2. Baja Cafe

3. Cup Cafe