Best Of Tucson®

Best Brewery

Barrio Brewing Co.

800 E. 16th St.

There are more great breweries in Tucson than you can count on both hands, but we’ve got to give it up to Arizona’s longest-running and employee-owned brewery. Their beloved beers like the Barrio Blonde and Rojo speak for themselves, but their delicious food, happy hour and games are the cherry on top—or, in brewery parlance, the foam on top.

Reader Recommended

Dragoon Brewing Company

Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.


