It’s the third-largest independent brewery in the state. It’s where you go to watch the game. It’s where you go for a weekend lunch with a side of a beer (or two). And it’s home to some of Tucson’s favorite beers, from the Citrazona IPA to Barrio Blonde to Barrio Rojo. And in the fall, gear up for the NCAAle!

