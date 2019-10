4015 E. Speedway Blvd.

The Tucson Weekly editorial crew has some fantastic memories of that one time everyone’s schedule matched up enough for us to all go bowling together. The stylish shoes. The huge number of lanes. The incredible little animations on the screen anytime someone knocks down pins. The fact that it’s smoke-free. If you’ve never felt beckoned by its big, bright sign along Speedway, take this as your sign: It’s time to go to Lucky Strike.

Runners Up

2. Golden Pin Lanes (RIP)

3. Bedroxx Bowling