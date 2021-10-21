Best Of Tucson®

Best Bookstore

Bookmans Entertainment Exchange

Multiple locations

What can be said about the beloved Bookmans that hasn’t been said already? How about that it might be solely responsible for keeping our sanity over the past year and a half. Any time we needed a book to escape into, a funny movie, an addicting video game, or even a life-size cutout of The Dude, we knew where to go. Any city would be lucky enough to have one of these used media meccas, but Tucson is awesome enough to have three.

Reader Recommended

Antigone Books

Mostly Books


