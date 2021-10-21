Best Of Tucson®

Best Bloody Mary

Hotel Congress

311 E. Congress St.

Although Hotel Congress’ famous “bloody Mary bar” has been a bit reworked due to the pandemic, they still allow you to customize your drinks how you’d like—you just have to ask the bartender to do it for you. But hey, we’ll take it. A bloody Mary and breakfast at the Cup Cafe is one of the best ways we’ve found to kick off a weekend downtown.

Prep & Pastry

