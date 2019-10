1632 S. Fourth Ave.

For the ultimate meal in a glass that’s good at any time of the day, especially when you’re seeking the perfect hair-of-the-dog concoction Sunday morning, you can’t beat a Bloody Mary. Saint Charles Tavern serves up the perfect, classic Bloody Mary. There’s no crazy frills or garnishes, just delicious tomato juice, vodka, a splash of Worcestershire, lime and the traditional olive and pickle garnish.

Runners Up

2. Hotel Congress

3. Che’s Lounge