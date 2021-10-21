Best Of Tucson®

Best Birria

Rollies Mexican Patio

4573 S. 12th Ave.

This traditional stew and beef from the Mexican state of Jalisco has seen something of a boom recently. But Rollies Mexican Patio didn’t need to update anything, because their birria has been winning awards for years. Chef Mateo Otero’s birria tacos are a bit of a legend in these parts, but they’re also serving up the beloved beef on burgers and even in ramen.

Reader Recommended

Seis Kitchen

Birria Guadalajara


