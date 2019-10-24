Best Birria 

1030 W. St. Mary’s Road

The Salazar family has been serving up some of the city’s best tortillas for more than four decades at St. Mary’s Mexican Food, but our readers have special love for their birria this year. No surprise, given that it’s slow-cooked to perfection. And these prices! You can take home a quart of it to feed the whole family for a mere $16. If you’re not looking for that much food, you can have birria wrapped in one of those legendary tortillas alongside rice and beans for $6.50. How do you beat that?

