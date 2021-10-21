Best Of Tucson®

Best Biking Group/Community

Tuesday Night Bike Ride

This group is especially great for people who don’t like joining official organizations. They’re just a gathering of unaffiliated, independent cyclists who like to go riding on Tuesday nights. Sometimes it’s nice to be surrounded by people doing the same thing you love to do, without the pressure of it being so strictly organized. They meet at the UA flagpole and leave around 8:30 p.m., and usually ride about 10 to 15 miles. Join the group of about 100 people next time!

