Best Bike Shop

Ajo Bikes

1301 E. Ajo Way

Ajo Bikes south of Tucson offers a wide variety of bikes for our cycling-centric city. Since 1991, they’ve been selling mountain bikes, kids’ bikes, BMX bikes, and even recumbent bikes. But if you’re not looking for a new set of wheels, they also repair and sell parts. In a town like this, it’s no small feat to win Best Bike Shop.

