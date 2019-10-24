Email
Best Bike Shop 

BICAS

2001 N. Seventh Ave.

BICAS (or Bicycle Intercommunity Art & Salvage) is the go-to, do-it-yourself spot for two-wheeled gearheads in Southern Arizona. The space, which launched as the nonprofit Bootstraps to Share 30 years ago, gives Tucsonans of all shapes and sizes a space to fix, improve and build their own bicycles, spreading the love of bicycle upkeep to a new generation. The friendly staff at the biking mainstay are happy to help anyone spiff up their man-powered machines. 

