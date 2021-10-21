Best Of Tucson®

Best Bike Riding

The Loop

There are many reasons Tucson is a famously bike-friendly city, but the crown jewel might just be the famous Loop (which is only sort of a loop.) Even better, it’s a network of shared-use paths that stretch for more than 100 miles throughout town, bringing recreation to residents in every corner. Hop on your bike and take a tour through Tucson that brings you by parks, washes, trails, and plenty of the all-important drinking fountains.

Reader Recommended

Mount Lemmon

Sabino Canyon




