Best Of Tucson®

Best Beer Selection

Tap & Bottle

403 N. Sixth Ave.

7254 N. Oracle Road

While Tap & Bottle doesn’t brew their own beer, they are a relentless supporter of Tucson’s and Arizona’s craft beer scenes. Pilsers, porters, IPAs and whatever else those mad alchemists are brewing up is sure to be found in Tap & Bottle’s extensive selection. But our favorite isn’t just one style of beer, it’s Tap & Bottle’s build-your-own six-pack, for the indecisive—and thirsty!

Reader Recommended

Arizona Beer House

Tucson Hop Shop


October 21-27

