Multiple locations

We’re journalists, not scientists or mathematicians, so bear with us when we say that we estimate Tap & Bottle carries approximately a gazillion different beers. An exaggeration? Maybe. But it amounts to the same thing: Lots and lots of beers on tap, and in bottles, for you to taste to your heart’s content (as long, of course, as you have a designated driver). Bottoms up!

Runners Up:

2. Arizona Beer House

3. Ermanos Craft Beer & Wine