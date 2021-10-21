Best Of Tucson®

Best Barber Shop

Headliners

Multiple Locations

If you want your hair to look good, and especially if you want something cool shaved onto the side of your head, you need to go to Headliners. They will literally shave a detailed monkey face or an intricate mandala pattern onto the back of your head if you ask them. And it will look cool as hell. They’ve even shaved a Despicable Me minion onto more than one person’s head. Because of the sheer artistry involved in the creation, even those looked pretty awesome. It’s basically impossible to leave a Headliners appointment without feeling like you are cooler than everyone else.

Reader Recommended

Gentleman Jack's Barber Lounge

Good Fellas


