13360 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way Suite 118

Gentleman Jack’s Barber Lounge just opened its doors earlier this year and has already jumped to the top of the charts in Best of Tucson. You’ll find a sleek and sophisticated ambience that’s modern in design yet retro in spirit. And the glass of Gentlemen’s Jack whiskey they offer while you wait for an empty seat makes it feel more like an upscale lounge than a barber shop. Stay handsome!

