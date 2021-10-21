Best Of Tucson®

Best Barbecue

BrushFire BBQ Co.

2745 N. Campbell Ave.

7080 E. 22nd St.

Since opening in 2007, Brushfire has become a Tucson institution thanks to its flavorful meats slow-roasted over mesquite and pecan and its phenomenal sauces, ranging from sweet molasses to smokey chipotle. If you’re looking for BBQ that’s fall-off-the-bone good, Brushfire is the place to go.

Reader Recommended

Holy Smokin’ Butts

Smokey Mo






