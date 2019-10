Multiple locations

We could start and end the entry for BrushFire BBQ just by saying this: The messy fries will change your life. Seasoned to perfection and covered in deliciousness, it’s a life-changing experience. If that’s not your thing (it should be), there’s plenty of other tasty things to try on the menu, including barbecue classics like pork and brisket sandwiches. But seriously, messy fries.

Runners Up

2. Brother John’s Beer, Bourbon & BBQ

3. Ken’s Hardwood Barbecue