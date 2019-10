6940 E. Broadway Blvd.

Holy Smokin’ Butts’ Texas barbecue gained enough fans to expand from an operation in food truck to the brick-and-mortar joint on Tucson’s east side. Whether you want your meat by the pound or between slices of bread, Holy Smokin’ Butts crafts a slow-cooked feast that’s full of deep flavor. And regulars will want to join the Butt Club, which gives you 15 percent off your orders (excluding alcohol) for an entire year. That’s enough to make us feel bold and saucy.