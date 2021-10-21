Best Of Tucson®

Best Bar Menu

Kingfisher

2564 E. Grant Road

It’s not one single drink that sets Kingfisher Bar & Grill above the rest, but their sheer variety. They offer dozens of wines from merlot to zinfandel to Arizona specialties, plus bottles and draught beer both local and international. And you thought their lunch and dinner menus were tough to pick from!

Reader Recommended

Sidecar

Sky Bar


Previous: Best Old Fashioned
Next: Best Country Western Bar

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation