Best Bagel

The Bagel Joint

7315 N. Oracle Road

Bagels are a gift to human kind, and the Bagel Joint is a gift to bagels. They’ve got breakfast sandwiches including Bagels & Lox, the Arizona Strongman and the Tucson Sunrise that will make your mouth water. Plus, tons of originals, like the Roast Beef & Cheddah, the Hummus Veggie Bagel, and the BBLT. Head over for breakfast, or pick up a Boston Dozen (that’s 14!) to bring home to the family. Or pick up a Boston Dozen and a tub of their El Diablo cream cheese all for yourself. We’re not judging.

