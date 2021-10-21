Best Of Tucson®

Best Backpacking Trail

Arizona Trail

The Arizona Trail is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, in that hiking it gets you enough of a leg workout for a lifetime. This famous trail stretches all the way from Mexico to Utah, more than 800 miles in total! And guess what, the trail is lucky enough to pass by Tucson. Hiking the nearby portion will take you through Colossal Cave Mountain Park, Saguaro National Park and the Santa Catalina Mountains. It’s a quick and easy stroll through some of the most beautiful landscapes Pima County has to offer.

Reader Recommended

Sabino Canyon

Aravaipa Canyon


Previous: Best Hike
Next: Best Park

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation