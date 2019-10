5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road

With the amount of backpacking space around Tucson, a trail has to be pretty great to win in this category. And Sabino Canyon and Seven Falls happen to be great. First off it has water, so that’s amazing. But more than that, it has seven waterfalls and some stellar views of East Tucson. Simply put, Sabino Canyon and Seven Falls remind us why we fell in love with the Sonoran landscape in the first place.

Runners Up

2. Mount Lemmon

3. Romero Pools/Catalina State Park