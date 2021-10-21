Best Of Tucson®

Best Auto Repair

Jack Furrier Tire and Auto


Multiple locations

Locally owned since 1960, Jack Furrier remains the hometown favorite when it comes to getting your car fixed. Whether you need new tires, an oil change or a new catalytic converter because some meth-head tore yours out, one of Jack’s 14 locations is near you and will take care of your repair needs with dependable work and at a reasonable price.



Reader Recommended


Buck’s Automotive

Dan’s Toy Shop


Previous: Best Bowling Alley
Next: Best Car Wash

Previous Winners

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Current Issue

October 21-27

Best Of Tucson®

Best Of Tucson®

Current Year

Recent Years

Facebook
Twitter
Newsletters
RSS
    Tucson Weekly
  • 7225 N. Mona Lisa Rd
  • Suite 125
  • Tucson, AZ 85741
  • (520) 797-4384

News & Opinion

Chow

Events

Cinema

Arts & Culture

Music

Best of Tucson®

© 2021 Tucson Weekly
Powered By Foundation