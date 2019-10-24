Best Auto Repair 

Multiple locations

When your car isn’t working but you’ve got to get moving down the ol’ Yellow Brick Road, you want someone you can trust under your hood. Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care has built a solid reputation over nearly six decades of serving Tucsonans. The prices are fair and the work is always solid. There are plenty of locations all across the metro area and the shop remains locally owned, so you know you’re supporting the local economy every time you get an oil change.

Runners Up

2. BRAKEmax

3. Dan’s Toy Shop