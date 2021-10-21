Best Of Tucson®

Best Author

Lydia Millet

It ain’t easy ranking as the best author in a place like Tucson. Lydia Millet’s latest book, “A Children’s Bible,” tackles generational disconnects, climate change and the power of story, and is filled with plenty of Biblical allusions to boot. For this kind of poetic and transgressive writing, Millet’s name has appeared alongside many of the greatest honors in writing: the National Book Award, the Pulitzer Prize, the Los Angeles Times Book Prize and many more. She’s a perfect fit for our literary town.

A.J. Flick

Adam Rex


