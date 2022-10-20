Best Arts & Culture 2022

Best Gallery
DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun
6300 N. Swan
520-299-9191, degrazia.org
What started as a small construction project in the early 1950s is now the DeGrazia Gallery in the Sun, designed and built by artist Ettore Ted DeGrazia. The first building to go up was an adobe mission chapel out of bricks made from the mud of the 10-acre property. Now you, too, may visit the open-roofed Chapel of the Sun, dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe, as well as DeGrazia’s works in ever-changing exhibits that trace historical events and native cultures of the Southwest. You may also tour the grounds, visit DeGrazia’s home and see the cactus corral. Plus, there’s a pretty sweet gift shop and a gorgeous view of the mountains.
Reader Recommended
Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road, 520-615-3001, madaras.com
Etherton Gallery, 340 S. Convent Avenue, 520-624-7370, ethertongallery.com
Best of Art Museum
Tucson Museum of Art
140 N. Main Avenue
520-624-2333, tucsonmuseumofart.org
Established in 1924 as the Tucson Fine Arts Association, the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block features original and traveling exhibitions centering on Latin American and East Asian art, art of the American West, and modern and contemporary art. In addition to guided tours, the TMA offers pay-what-you-wish events such as Second SundAZe, guest lectures from community members, artists and curators, markets and more. Wander through the “Monica Aissa Martinez: Nothing in Stasis” exhibit and enjoy lunch at Café a la C’art during your visit, but don’t forget to check out the museum store on your way out!
Reader Recommended
University of Arizona Museum of Art, 1031 N. Olive Road, 520-621-7567, artmuseum.arizona.edu
The Center for Creative Photography, 1030 N. Olive Road, 520-621-7968, ccp.arizona.edu
Best Visual Artist
Jessica Gonzalez
facebook.com/jessicagonzalesart
jessicagonzalesart.com
Who doesn’t love a good mural? Tucson has many and some of the best come from Tucson muralist and fine artist Jessica Gonzalez. Visitors have seen her work but may not know it’s hers. She does the show murals at the Rialto. Then there’s the mural at the Union on 6th Apartments and the Cactus Grill in the UA Student Union Memorial Center. Her work is colorful, vibrant and approachable. And, oh yeah, she works on commission, too.
Reader Recommended
Joe Pagac, 1930 E. Grant Road, 520-429-4614, joepagac.net
Diana Madaras, 3035 N. Swan Road, 520-615-3001, madaras.com
Best Movie Theater
The Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-795-7777 for show times
520-795-0844 for box office
520-322-LOFT (5638) for all other inquiries, loftcinema.org
The Loft Cinema has real staying power, even through the pandemic. Established in 1972, this year marks its 50th anniversary with signature films from 1972. The Loft screens new independent and foreign films and documentaries, along with classic art films, interactive events including a monthly short film contest and “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” singalongs and cult favorites. Its concession stand features a wide variety of beers, wine, tamales, sandwiches and Ethiopian wraps as well as other upscale items. The Loft is all about building community by celebrating the art and diversity of film.
Reader Recommended
Roadhouse Cinemas, 4811 E. Grant Rd Suite 150, 520-209-2728, roadhousecinemas.com
Galaxy Theatres, 100 S. Houghton Road, 1-888-407-9874, galaxytheatres.com
Best Art Classes
Tucson Desert Art Museum
7000 E. Tanque Verde Road
520-202-3888, tucsondart.org
A relative newcomer to Tucson’s museum collection, Tucson Desert Art Museum opened in late 2013 and strives to inform and, dare we say, educate us about the culture, history and art of our desert home. There are classrooms and meeting and auditorium spaces in the 25,000-square-foot building, sure, but then there’s also the lovely, spacious exhibition space. Just waiting for your visit are excellent examples of pre-1940s Navajo and Hopi weavings. Look for chief’s blankets, saddle blankets, optical art textiles and Yei weavings. That’s not all. Look for contemporary and classic Southwest paintings, Navajo sand paintings, and early armaments and artifacts.
Reader Recommended
Tipsy Picassos, 520-343-5977, tipsy-picassos.square.site
Sonoran Glass School, 633 W. 18th Street, 520-884-7814, sonoranglass.org
Best Musical Instrument Store
Chicago Music Store
45 S. Sixth Avenue, 520-622-3341
5646 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-886-1516
chicagomusicstore.com
Since 1919, the Chicago (Music) Store bought and sold everything under the sun.” To date, it has a wide variety of musical instruments; equipment; and accessories to buy, rent and repair. Take a lesson and learn how to finally play that ukulele, accordion or whatever your fancy. A frequent winner in this category and a Tucson staple, the Chicago Music Store is a third-generation family-owned business that has all of your music-related needs.
Reader Recommended
Bookmans Entertainment Exchange
Midtown - 3330 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-325-5767
Northwest - 3733 W. Ina Road, 520-579-0303
East - 6230 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-748-9555, bookmans.com
Instrumental Music Center, 7063 E. Speedway Boulevard, 520-733-7334, imc-az.com
Best Theater Company
Gaslight Theatre
7010 E. Broadway Boulevard
520-886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com
In 1990, the Gaslight Theatre moved into its current location, the old Jerry Lewis Theatre at Broadway and Kolb, where it has been entertaining Tucson residents. The Gaslight Theatre runs musical comedy melodramas six nights a week and five different shows per year, such as Westerns, sci-fi spoofs and its famous Christmas shows. The Gaslight provides comfort foods, soda and loads of free popcorn. Enjoy your favorite beer, wine, cocktails or an adult milkshake. Gaslight also holds music concerts every Monday.
Reader Recommended
Arizona Theater Company Temple of Music and Art Box Office, 330 S. Scott Avenue, 1-833-ATC-SEAT; 1-833-282-7328, atc.org
Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Boulevard, Suite 150, 520-551-2053, theroguetheatre.org
Best Author
Lydia Millet
Lydia Millet is a fairly prolific writer who has produced interesting stuff. Her most recent effort, “Dinosaurs,” came out Oct. 11. Still, if you want to know “How the Dead Dream” or how George Bush became the “Dark Prince of Love,” visit a local book purveyor and pick up a title or two. Millet is the recipient of many awards, the most recent being in 2020, when she was named a National Book Awards Finalist for Fiction for the novel “A Children’s Bible.” Millet also writes book reviews, opinion pieces and essays, among other things.
Reader Recommended
AJ Flick, facebook.com/writerajflick
Byrd Bailor, simonandschuster.com
Best Dance Studio
Breakout Studios
5811 E. Speedway Boulevard
520-275-1085, breakoutstudios.online
There’s more than one way to get fit: for example, dancing. At BreakOut Studios, patrons can transform their lives through the magic of stepping to the music. They feature all sorts of dance, mainly urban styles, beginning with the basics, like hip-hop, jazz and street styles. For the more experienced dancers, there’s ballet and advanced ballet. Guests aren’t limited to dance, however. There’s Pilates, yoga and, for the really adventurous, belly dancing. You must be at least 13 years old to participate. You may join if you like or buy classes one at a time.
Reader Recommended
Viva Performing Arts, 4563 S. Park Avenue, 520-544-9543, vivaperformingarts.com
Dancing in the Streets, 88 W. 38th Street, 520-867-8489, www.ditsaz.org
Best Dance Company
Ballet Tucson
200 S. Tucson Boulevard
520-903-1445, ballettucson.org
Each season the company entertains Tucson with historical classics as well as innovative contemporary works offering something for everyone’s taste. Upcoming performances include the fall concert featuring the Ballet Tucson premiere of Justin Peck’s “In Creases” being performed Friday, Nov. 11, to Sunday, Nov. 13, as well as “The Nutcracker” in partnership with Tucson Symphony Orchestra performed Thursday, Dec. 22, through Saturday, Dec. 24.
Reader Recommended
UA School of Dance, 1737 E. University Boulevard, 520-621-4698, dance.arizona.edu
ZUZI! Dance The sYnapse at Studio Y, 650 N. Sixth Avenue, 520-629-0237, zuzimoveit.org
Best Outdoor Art Installation
Joe Pagac’s murals
520-490-2794, joepagac.net/signs
Local mural artist Joe Pagac’s work is all over town. The flying whales on the southeast corner of Grant and Speedway — yep, his. He also paints on canvas, creates fabrications (what he calls them), and signs, which you have also seen around town, especially if at the Guadalajara Grill. Pagac said he loves to share his art with our Tucson community, and he also loves sunsets.
Reader Recommended
Ben’s Bells, 40 W. Broadway Boulevard, 520-622-1379, bensbells.org
Jewish Community Center, Sculpture Garden, 3800 E. River Road, 520-299-3000, tucsonjcc.org
Best Music School
Tucson Jazz Institute
3233 S. Pinal Vista
520-514-0935, tucsonjazzinstitute.com
Students learn to play big band-style swing at the Tucson Jazz Institute, which was created to support area band directors and their programs and to help middle and high school students develop skills in instrumental jazz performance. There are classes in Basie combos, Basie big band, Ellington combos, Kenton combos and more. Classes are conveniently scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays and in the summer.
Reader Recommended
Kids Unlimited, 6066 N. Oracle Road, 520-293-1225, kustars.com
Allegro School of Music, 4641 N. First Avenue; 6979 E. Broadway Boulevard, 520-670-9162, allegroschoolofmusic.net