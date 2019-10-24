Best Art Museum 

140 N. Main Ave.

It’s been another spectacular year for the Tucson Museum of Art, from a celebration of African American artists with 30 Americans to a glorious retrospective of the work of the late Tucson artist James G. Davis. With its expanded exhibition space, the never-ending efforts to spruce up the entire Museum of Art Historic Block and the wonderful summer camps for kids, TMA remains one of Tucson’s finest treasures.

Runners Up:

2. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s Ironwood Gallery

3. UA Museum of Art