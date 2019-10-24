Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Best Art Museum 

Tucson Museum of Art

140 N. Main Ave.

It’s been another spectacular year for the Tucson Museum of Art, from a celebration of African American artists with 30 Americans to a glorious retrospective of the work of the late Tucson artist James G. Davis. With its expanded exhibition space, the never-ending efforts to spruce up the entire Museum of Art Historic Block and the wonderful summer camps for kids, TMA remains one of Tucson’s finest treasures.

Runners Up:

2. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum’s Ironwood Gallery

3. UA Museum of Art

Previous Winners

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Browse Best Of:

Other Searches

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation