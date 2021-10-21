Best Of Tucson®

Best Art Classes

Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

2021 N. Kinney Road

What’s a better place to study art than the beautiful Sonoran Desert, where you can be inspired by reams of saguaros, soaring hawks, mountain lions, and blue skies all the way to Baboquivari. Many of the classes at the Desert Museum’s Institutes are desert-related: check out Sonoran Desert Birds, Drawing and Painting the Desert, and Flight School: Photographing Birds in Flight, Students can even earn a Nature Illustration Certification. The classes cover a wide range of media from watercolor, printmaking and pen and ink, to colored pencil and acrylic. Students prize the large studios and outdoor workspaces, and they’re loyal to their teachers, among them, Janie Gildow, Rick Wheeler, Catherine Nash and Rachel Ivanyi. One student artist says, “I have always liked their classes very much, partly because I love being there and also because I find their teachers very helpful. It is just a lovely place to be.”

