Best Art Classes 

Really, is there a better way to learn your way around an easel than while having a glass of wine? Tipsy Picassos believes that art is for everyone, and aims to create a laidback environment where even the simplest doodler can find their way over the rainbow. Everyone is trying something new, so don’t worry about it. And if you’re still worried, get another glass of wine! Plan a party, or hangout with friends new and old. Who knows what’ll end up on the canvas?

Runners Up

2. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum

3. The Drawing Studio