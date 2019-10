The 4th Avenue Street Fair feels like a trip to the wonderful world of Oz itself. Take all the quirky art, fun clothing, desert-themed décor, soy candles, delicious foods and wacky inventions (last year there was a booth selling adorable toilet decorations), put it all on one street and there you have it. It’s hard to resist stopping by to do some holiday shopping, some treat-yo’-self shopping or some aimless wandering.

