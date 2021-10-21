Best Of Tucson®

Tumbleweeds Health Center

4826 E Broadway Blvd

For a decade, business partners Kim Williams and Dana Rae Zygmunt have not only helped people acquire their medical marijuana certification, but have also offered workshops to help people understand the use of cannabis and CBD. They also produce a podcast, Weedsday Wednesday, where they interview cannabis experts from around the world. Just this month, they opened The Good Leaf, a hemp and CDB marketplace.

Cloud Nine Flotation

