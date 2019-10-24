Best Alternative Health Center 

204 E. Fort Lowell Road

The practice of acupuncture has been around for thousands of years, but the Tucson Acupuncture Co-op (also known as TACO) has been around since 2013. In just those few years, they’ve provided more than 50,000 acupuncture treatments. A place that’s dedicated to improving quality of life for people from all walks of life and at all income levels is a place worth supporting, and a place worth heading to be stuck with some needles, in our book.

