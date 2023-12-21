Ballet Tucson recruits Tucson Symphony Orchestra for ‘The Nutcracker’

click to enlarge (ed flores/ contributor) The snow scene from ballet Tucson’s production of “The nutcracker.”

As the days grow shorter and twinkling lights adorn the city streets, a familiar magic takes hold in Tucson: Ballet Tucson’s beloved production of “The Nutcracker.”This year, from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, the tale of Clara’s journey unfolds at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall. In collaboration with the Tucson Symphony Orchestra, it promises a spellbinding live performance of ballet and music that celebrates artistry and community.Tucson professional dance company Ballet Tucson has graced the city with its artistry for nearly four decades. This acclaimed company of high-caliber dancers from across the nation and globe, who make Tucson their home, enrich the community with their passion and dedication to dance.At the helm of this artistic journey is native Tucsonan Margaret Mullin, the company’s artistic director.Her passion for dance is deeply rooted in the city, having trained at the renowned School of Ballet Tucson, and performing professionally for 14 years with Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle.Under her leadership, Ballet Tucson pushes the boundaries of artistic expression while remaining connected to the community.“As a native Tucsonan myself, I know how special it is that our community can share in this beautiful tradition year after year,” Mullin said.“The Nutcracker” is a timeless American classic, and this year’s production promises to be more magical, thanks to the collaboration between Ballet Tucson and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra. The orchestra brings Tchaikovsky’s score to life with its virtuosity and sensitivity, weaving a tapestry of sound that perfectly complements the dancers’ graceful movements.Tucson Symphony Orchestra President and CEO Paul Meecham said, “Tchaikovsky’s ‘Nutcracker’ is such a gorgeous score, and the TSO loves any opportunity to perform it. What makes this collaboration with Ballet Tucson so special is the chance for the region’s top two professional companies to partner in this timeless classic, especially in their wonderful production. It’s a signature statement about the high quality of arts here in our Southern Arizona community.”Adding to the magic of this cherished tradition is the participation of the School of Ballet Tucson with a cast of over 80 talented young dancers from across the community and Southern Arizona, some as young as 6 years old.Mullin said these spirited young dancers, many of whom have nurtured their love for dance within the school, “have rehearsed intensively for three months, learning to work as a team and sharing in their collective excitement to perform.”Jennifer Martin, who reprises the role of Arabian Coffee with Ballet Tucson for a sixth time, recalled, “When I danced the role of Clara as a student, I remember how excited I was to bourrée in front of the iconic growing Christmas tree. Now, I see our School of Ballet Tucson students sharing that same joy. ‘The Nutcracker’ creates a timeless and priceless connection between students and professionals.”This year’s cast of professional dancers includes the newly promoted principal dancer Madeleine Kuebler as the Snow Queen. The beloved role of the Sugar Plum Fairy is shared by the company’s principal dancers Danielle Cesanek and Danielle Fu, who is also the co-director of the School of Ballet Tucson.“One of the elements that makes this ballet truly special to me is its ability to transport our audience members into a fantastical world where snowflakes come to life, sugar plum fairies reign, and sweets, coffee, and tea whisk you away,” Martin said.