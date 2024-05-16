Backstage Pass: Berggoetz is a master of the mix; Country event is for the dogs

Brian Berggoetz will celebrate the release of his new album, “Magical Times,” at Monterey Court.

Tucson musician Brian Berggoetz says, simply, there’s a lot of good missing in the world.

He’s hoping to somewhat fill that void with “Magical Times,” his latest album. His latest show is Wednesday, May 22, at Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile, Tucson. Visit montereycourtaz.com for more information.

“It seems like the crazy loud people are getting all the publicity,” he said. “That’s who we hear about. That’s where all my music comes from — on a deeper side of it. We all come from the same place. I believe we’re all going to end up in the same place. We’re all the same deep inside. The only thing that separates us is our journeys.”

His music could be described as a creative combination of different styles and influences, such as pop and rock.

Berggoetz has been passionate about music throughout most of his life. He is a self-taught guitarist and a gifted songwriter who has been active since his early 20s.

What makes his music unique is he doesn’t write his own music, per se. He has a penchant for rewriting classic songs in his style.

“Much like a baker using the proper ratios and ingredients, I craft my music knowing exactly how to blend all of these different influences into something that is quite special and personal,” he said.

“There is a time for melody and there is a time for energy. I endow my tracks with equal doses of these two important elements.”

On “Magical Times,” he puts his own spin on songs by some of music’s most prolific and talented acts including Johnny Cash’s “Folsom Prison Blues,” U2’s “MLK” and Bruce Springsteen’s “Born to Run.”

“ ‘Folsom’ is very popular, but we do a modern version of the classic song. Honestly the classic song is dated. What I try to do with these songs is show how timeless they are by modernizing them and showing people it’s not only a great song then, but it’s a great song now.”

Berggoetz will perform with “plenty of strings” accompanying very original music. He will throw a few originals in the set list, which will also include nonalbum songs like “Good Riddance” by Green Day and the Stones’ “Wild Horses.”

Berggoetz is excited about presenting his new music to Tucson.

“There’s such a great music scene here,” he said. “It’s realy underrated. There’s such great talent here.”

‘Dancing for Dogs’

A team of Tucson residents are teaming up to produce the inaugural “Dancing for Dogs” fundraiser for Tucson Dog Rescue Pathways. It’s set for Sunday, May 19, at the honkytonk bar The Maverick.

“We’re thrilled to host the ‘Dancing for Dogs’ fundraiser at The Maverick,” said Karen Markovich, the venue’s manager. “It’s a fantastic opportunity to bring our community together for a great cause while enjoying some fantastic music and fun.”

Attendees will hear sets by the Billy Shaw Jr. Band, Badlands, FlipSide, Jack Bishop and Scotty Freel. DJ Porkchop will provide the soundtrack in between sets.

The special guest is Shannon Black from KIIM FM Morning Show, adding an extra sparkle to the festivities.

“This event is not just about playing music,” Billy Shaw Jr. said. “It’s about using our talents to make a difference for our furry friends in need. I’m honored to lend my voice to such a meaningful cause.”

Also, Pathways for Paws will host a vaccine and microchip clinic from 11 a.m. to noon. Adoptable dogs will visit as well.

“We’re beyond honored to be the beneficiary of this event,” said Stefanie Seitz, founder of Tucson Dog Rescue Pathways for Paws.

“Not only will attendees have a blast, but they’ll also be helping us in our mission to provide care and support for dogs in need.”

A $10 donation is suggested for the all-ages event.

“Every dollar raised at ‘Dancing for Dogs’ will directly support our efforts in promoting pet wellness and responsible pet ownership,” said Jessica Northey-Shaw, the event’s organizer. “It’s a chance to make a real difference in the lives of dogs in our community.”

For more information, call Jessica Northey-Shaw at 520-505-1723.