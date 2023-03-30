Audubon Society, Bawker Bawker team for bingo

click to enlarge (Kirsten Howe/Submitted) Players at the last Birds n Bingo talk through the featured birds on bingo cards.

The act of birdwatching, or “birding,” tends to be seen as a niche activity. Kirsten Howe, community engagement coordinator at the Audubon Society, is one of the many trying to change that narrative.

“When most think about birding or the people they associate with birding, the image is often of older folks, exclusively white or maybe more affluent,” Howe said. “At Tucson Audubon, we don’t believe that’s the future or even the present of birding.”

The Audubon Society partnered with Bawker Bawker Cider House for Birds n Bingo, a trivia-focused game night to test the knowledge of Tucson locals. On Thursday, March 30, participants can sip Bawker Bawker brews while playing bingo for Audubon-related prizes at the Cider House.

With each season, the chicken-inspired bar opens its doors for the Audubon Society to welcome birders of all levels and interests. Howe noted Audubon went through around 90 bird species in the area to create the game and its bingo cards.

“It’s kind of an unusual take on bingo,” Howe said. “All of the bingo squares are bird pictures, and then we call out the names of birds. The idea is you have to match the name to the photos on your card.”

Participants will compete for Audubon prizes, like keychains, field guides and branded clothing. All prizes can be found at their nature shop The Birds n Bingo game was designed completely in-house, and the Audubon Society’s goal is to make the game an overall learning experience. According to Howe, participants will have access to guidebooks at every table. Audubon also has staff and volunteers who come around to help stumped players. They allow cellphones during the game to ensure everyone has a fair chance.

It’s all to make birding more accessible to the public. The Audubon Society partners with local businesses and organizations to extend knowledge about birds and the environment. Bawker Bawker Cider House is one of the many they work with, and together, they are birds of a feather.

“It’s important to collaborate with organizations that bring people outside and instill a sense of respect and wonder for nature,” Jaimie Perkunas said.

Owners of Bawker Bawker Cider House, Perkunas and her husband have a special connection with the nonprofit that goes beyond business. The couple married on an Audubon property 11 years ago, and now welcome the seasonal partnership as a regular event.

Perkunas noted their love for the outdoors and giving back to the community, but aside from that and the couple’s history, it just made sense for the two companies to work together. It all circles back to Bawker Bawker’s inspiration: chickens.

“When people come in and they see what we’re doing and our name, it fits together very well,” Perkunas said. “It’s a great way to get new patrons and for people to find out about us.”

click to enlarge (Kirsten Howe/Submitted) The bingo card from the last Birds n Bingo night.

Birds n Bingo started last summer, and the upcoming event will be their third so far. There is a $10 suggested donation, which goes directly to the Audubon Society and helps with their environmental commitment.

Perkunas encourages participants to come before 6 p.m. to take advantage of Bawker Bawker’s happy hour before the bingo night. Birds n Bingo is a 21-and-older event. All their ciders are gluten-free and available for purchase throughout the night. The bar recently added warm snacks to their menu, including naked chicken skewers and gluten-free flatbread.

The birding community is small, but Howe believes events like Birds n Bingo open the public to the wonders of not only birds, but the natural environment.

“Often, there’s this idea you have to know every bird or know a ton about birds,” Howe said. “This lowers the barrier a bit, getting people familiar with birds and with Tucson Audubon. Bawker Bawker is an awesome partner. We love working with them and they love having us.”

Birds n Bingo

WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 30

WHERE: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Avenue, Tucson

COST: $10 suggested donation

INFO: tucsonaudubon.org