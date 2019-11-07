Arts, Big and Small 

It's festival season as well. The Dusk music fest is happening downtown. (See Xavier Otero's XOXO column for details.) The Loft Film Fest—which we covered in depth last week—is getting underway; look for some highlights in our Reel Indie column. Turn to the Chow section to learn about Tap & Bottle's second annual Invitational Beer Festival. And comedy correspondent Linda Ray has details about the rest of the Tucson Comedy Arts Festival in this week's Laughing Stock column.
In short, it's a good time to get out and about in this burg, whether you're looking for arts, music, laughs or beer.
Elsewhere in this week's book: Staff reporter Kathleen Kunz looks at efforts to prevent veteran suicides; associate editor Jeff Gardner examines how Sun Sounds makes life a little better for the visually impaired; columnist Tom Danehy recalls how he took his future wife to Blazing Saddles as a first date—and what he learned from that; movie critic Bob Grimm is underwhelmed by Terminator: Dark Fate; web editor Jamie Verwys continues her Love Notes series with a profile of the members of Birds and Arrows ahead of their upcoming acoustic show; theatre writer China Young of our friends at Taming of the Review encourages you to check out TransFormations at Something Something Theatre; and there's plenty more in our pages, so start planning your weekend now!
— Jim Nintzel
Executive Editor
