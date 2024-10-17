Arizona cultivates notable cannabis brands

While the Arizona cannabis market is now home to a plethora of nationwide brands, a handful of companies have maintained their niche within the hearts of Arizona stoners. Any cannabis brand sold in Arizona is legally required to be licensed within the state, and finding the space to thrive in a competitive market is no easy feat.

Here are the top cannabis brands that got their start in Arizona.

Grow Sciences

Known for: craft flower, live hash rosin concentrate and cartridges, live resin concentrate and cartridges and rosin infused edibles

Driven by a thoughtful dedication to delivering premium cannabis products defined by quality, Grow Sciences is a top choice for those seeking either a solventless concentrate or a prime jar of flowers. Even better, flower cultivated by Grown Sciences are sourced from elite genetics as a means to ensure a strain catalog that is full of terpene-rich and trailblazing choices. If you’re seeking a flavorful and broad-spectrum smoking experience, Grow Sciences has you covered.

OGeez!

Known for: RSO-infused gummies, rosin-infused vegan gummies and CBN-infused gummies

Founded in 2018 by the late Peggy Noonan, OGeez! is known for its mouthwatering gummies with no bitter aftertaste. Craft made with high-quality ingredients, OGeez! delivers a roster of vibrantly flavored gummies that cater to a variety of desired effects. Most notably, OGeez! is known for its signature double-cream layered gummy and its Peg’s RSO-infused gummy (an homage to Noonan herself). Whether you’re looking for something upbeat and balanced, or something lowkey and relaxing, OGeez! has many options for your day-to-day needs.

Canamo Concentrates & Sonoran Roots

Known for: Live resin concentrate, live resin one gram disposable vape, and small batch, hand trimmed flower.

Since launching in 2015, Canamo Concentrates has become a legacy within the Arizona market. Award-winning and connected to its home in Arizona, Canamo Concentrates delivers top-quality extracts that don’t break the bank. If you vape frequently, you may have noticed how difficult it is to find a live resin, full gram disposable on the shelves of a dispensary. Most brands sell live resin disposables as half grams, to ensure the oil doesn’t overheat. Canamo Concentrates, on the other hand, created a custom-designed all-in-one vape designed to prevent overheating and clogging, along with preserving the flavor and effects of the specific strain.

A conglomerate of Sonoran Roots, a local craft cannabis cultivator, all flower used in Canamo’s extracts is sourced from small-batch and hand-trimmed flower to ensure that no beauty of the plant is lost in the extraction process.

Abundant Organics

Known for: Live hash rosin extracts and cartridges, premium flower

Abundant Organics is a leading cannabis cultivator that specializes in organically grown flower and solventless ice water hash rosin. It is driven by a passionate attention to detail that is palpable in every product. All flower is grown in organic living soil, hand-trimmed, hand-watered and hand-packaged, a thoughtful process that is evident in every nug. Abundant Organics also features a super eighth, which is 4.5 grams instead of the usual 3.5.

Baked Bros

Known for: Strain specific, ratio gummies, hash rosin gummies, and syrups

Veteran owned and operated, Baked Bros has become a treasure within the Arizona market. Launched locally in 2010, Baked Bros is committed to educating the public on cannabis as an alternative medicine, specifically opioids. Baked Bros is a company that understands the importance of research, and works tirelessly to create cannabis products that can help with mental health, PTSD and sleep disorders. Each gummy is made from a specific cannabis strain, and is catered to a determined therapeutic effect. Most notably, the “Happy,” “Stoney” and “Sleepy” lines use different cannabinoids, terpenes and strains to create a gummy that delivers precisely what you need it to.