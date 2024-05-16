Andee Huxhold now helms Tucson LGBTQ Chamber

Andee Huxhold is aware of the challenges that lie ahead for her as the new Tucson LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce executive director.



Huxhold — who moved here from Northern Indiana — is up for the challenge.

“I have to play catch up and do it quickly because I’ve got to represent, and I need to have intelligent conversations,” she said.

“I need to quickly become attuned to the movers and shakers in Tucson, the big players, even when it comes down to things like soliciting sponsorships.”

As executive director, Huxhold will bond with the LGBTQ community and stakeholders; create and implement new programming for members; strengthen ties with members of the Southern Arizona business communities, and bringing equality, inclusion and diversity into business practices.

Founded in the early 1990s as the Community Business Association, the organization allowed members of the LGBTQ community to gather and network.

Dubbed “Gaymber,” the organization is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, which means it has fewer funding sources and relies on memberships and sponsorships. The organization has business and nonprofit members. Recently, the Gaymber’s membership has increased, which Huxhold said creates opportunity for growth.

Huxhold plans on growing programs such as its breakfasts, while creating new programming like interactive lunches with speakers.

“We’re seeing about 100 attendees every month come out to have breakfast with us at 8 in the morning, which to me is just incredible,” she said.

“Everyone has their hair and their makeup done and their pants on, and it’s 8 a.m. Our thought is we could be adding some more breakfasts. We could be adding some lunch and learns. When we bring together food, community and impactful speakers, there’s a big need for that in Tucson, especially when it comes to the LGBTQ community. We’re having conversations about DEI. We’re having conversations about anti-trans legislation. We’re having those difficult conversations, and we’re holding a safe space for that.”

During the next six months, Huxhold will interact with members and sponsors.

“I’ll be visiting a lot of our members and a lot of our sponsors and just getting to know the people that are really invested in the Gaymber,” she said.

“I’ll be having conversations with them about how we can become impact partners. Rather than just giving us money and getting a marketing and advertising exchange, how can we work together to increase the positive economic impact for LGBTQ business owners in our area?

“Our entire goal is to increase the impact and the footprint of LGBTQ and allied own businesses, to give them additional opportunities to network with each other, to be seen, to be heard and to just show the impact that the LGBTQ business owners have on the economy.”

Huxhold said she hopes the Gaymber will partner with other LGBTQ-serving and led organizations in Tucson, such as the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation and Tucson Interfaith HIV/AIDS Network.

“That’s another area where we can build more relationships is with other organizations serving that same population. There’s so much opportunity there, and I think it grows our impact to make sure we aren’t overlapping too many services. We’re trying to find ways to fill gaps and support one another,” Huxhold said.

Huxhold is the only full-time staff member with the Gaymber. She is assisted by a part-time contract employee.

Huxhold is excited to work with the 11-person board.

“We have a lovely board with so many individuals who have just poured their heart and soul into the chamber and have so much passion for what we are doing,” Huxhold said.

“One of my big goals will be making sure we build that infrastructure and stay the course with getting organized so that we can really funnel that passion in meaningful ways.

“We have really diverse talents and people so willing to give of themselves and their time… It’s incredible to see what they’ve done, taking time out of their personal lives. It’s a completely volunteer board, but it’s a working board, and they get things done. I’m really looking forward to continuing to build that relationship with them.”

Huxhold earned an undergraduate degree in social and behavioral sciences and is working toward a graduate degree in restorative justice with a focus on community healing and advocacy.

She worked for more than seven years in leadership roles in nonprofits, which involved fundraising and strategic planning.

She said she brings a strong background in public relations, strategic planning, unique fundraising and relationship building.

Through her development company, Evergreen Impact Solutions, she has worked closely with social justice organizations focused on low to moderate-income housing, food insecurity, green space and environmental justice.

She has had the chance to work with organizations with LGBTQ-serving branches, such as Unity Gardens in South Bend.

“We do a lot of classes that we take to the local LGBTQ center to make sure that they have access to that. Where I’m coming from, we have a much smaller queer population…We do have organizations that recognize that and have been very intentional in holding space for populations that are underrepresented and systemically oppressed, which includes the LGBTQ population. I had helped champion some of those causes,” Huxhold said.

Huxhold also supported local LGBTQ organizations such as Mosaic Health and Healing Arts in Goshen.

When she worked for Child and Parent Services as a home visitor.

“Child and Parent Services is a religious organization. They don’t turn away anyone, but there were a lot of workers who were uncomfortable working with LGBTQ populations,” she said.

“When we had same-sex parents sign up for the program or transgender parents sign up for the program, I was the one to take on those cases and go into those homes. Ultimately, I went into homes and taught about early childhood development and connected families with resources. We were essentially a child abuse and neglect prevention program, completely voluntary… The idea was to go in and give them some extra support to make sure the kids were staying on-track developmentally and that the parents had everything they need to protect their mental health.”

Huxhold also served as a supervisor for Child and Parent Services and held a case management position for Community Corrections.

In her most recent position, Huxhold served as director for Positively Elkhart County, an organization that amplifies and celebrates the positive life choices of teens and provides these young people with a platform and voice.

At her local chamber of commerce in Indiana, Huxhold was an ambassador.

“It’s a volunteer thing. We have ambassadors at the Gaymber,” she said.

“It’s a great opportunity to represent. You might table events and share some of the things the chamber is doing. You’ll visit businesses and check in to see if they are feeling the impact and value of their membership, ask them if you can do anything. Sometimes, you might drop off a gift basket. It’s really just being very relational. Your job is to get out there and be the face of that chamber, to ensure that people feel connected and that relationship is strong.”

Recently, Huxhold moved with her partner, her 19- and 7-year-old daughters, three dogs and cat from Indiana. It was a 38-hour trip in an RV. Her oldest daughter will be starting at Pima Community College in the fall.

She also has two sons, who are in their 20s and are staying in Indiana.

Huxhold had been working remotely since March and flying into Tucson for major events for the chamber.

“I’ve flown in to make sure that I’m there and present. I think it makes a really big difference. People need to see your face and shake your hand. You need to have face-to-face conversations,” Huxhold said.

She had previously visited Tucson 11 years ago while she was going through the adoption process for her daughter, and the community has since held a special place in her heart.

During the adoption process, she spent two months in Tucson.

“I had guardianship of her, but I wasn’t allowed to legally leave the state. So, it was this beautiful coincidence that I got stuck in the state with her for about two months,” Huxhold said.

“It was the most incredible bonding time, and we spent most of that time just driving around the Tucson area, visiting the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, visiting Tucson Botanical Gardens. We really just fell in love with it. She was 7 at the time, the perfect age to start exploring things like that. It was a great opportunity to get a feel of the flavor of Tucson.”