An Artful New Year: Gallery and event space hosts exhibit opening

Live music will be a feature of Artemiss art gallery and event space.

To start the new year, Artemiss Art Gallery and Event Space will highlight various forms of artistic expression from local artists and singer-songwriters.

During “A Very Solful New Year” on Saturday, Jan. 6, the gallery will feature R&B, neo-soul and mood gospel music from Nisha J, Terra and K. Royalty.

Nisha J and Terra were recently featured at the gallery during a singer-songwriter showcase.

In December, Nisha J released a new album, which she will perform music from at the event.

Gallery owner Xendra Doe will also be performing in between sets with guitarist Alexander Mikas. Doe is a visual artist, comedian, dancer and singer. She is a part of a German reggae dance group called the Haggs of Tucson, which recently performed at the gallery.

“Creativity is everything for me. Between work hours, what else can I do but create or appreciate and support other people’s creations?” Doe said.

Patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as there is a limit of 35 guests. Artemiss is a sober event venue.

During the event, the gallery will also host the opening of the juried art exhibition “Lucid Illusions.”

Running through Sunday, Feb. 4, the exhibition features over 20 works by Arizona artists. They worked in different mediums, including watercolor and oil painting, acrylics, colored pencil, alcohol and ink painting and sculpture.

During the opening, some of the artists will talk about their work.

“Some of them were artists who had these pieces in their house. They were just waiting for an exhibition to be able to show that particular piece… They chose me and this exhibition as a platform to finally show these pieces,” Doe said.

She added that the music complements the artwork.

“This exhibition is very special because it’s very niche. I wanted it to be focused on imagination, surrealism, optical illusion. I wanted it to be about the deeper inner cores of our soul and of our subconscious mind. To be surrounded by that, we will have this lyric style that speaks on real things that are hard to talk about, the type of stuff you talk about with your therapist, a significant other or a close friend. They sing it on the mic, and it’s so vulnerable,” Doe said.

Multiple pieces in the exhibit come from Doe. She expects that many of the exhibits at the gallery will feature her work.

“I created two new pieces for this exhibition, and they are optical illusion pieces… I am creating the theme, and I’m also going to create art. That was the idea. I’m an artist first and foremost,” Doe said.

Doe also has a “Mini Japanese Shinto” exhibit on display in the loft. It is made up of miniature dioramas and suminagashi.

In February, Doe plans to start hosting a comedy series at the gallery called “Face-Lift: A Comedy Show for Our Worst Critics.”

She described it as “‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ meets ‘Mean Girls’ with a touch of 1930s glam like fainting couches mixed with fake eyelashes.”

The shows will have a dress code and will offer audience participation games, catch phrases that need to be said at certain moments and weird raffles.

“It’s embracing the fun parts of femininity but also being called ‘Face-Lift’ is making fun of ourselves for our plastic surgery and body modification. It’s taking back the stereotypes, laughing at ourselves and loving ourselves,” Doe said.

Doe said that during the show, self-deprecation won’t be allowed. This idea was inspired by films of burlesque performers of the past.

“They would make sassy comments to the men. They projected outwards to the world around them, never putting down themselves. They loved themselves,” Doe said.

The comedy show will be hosted by Doe as her comedy alter-ego “Jane Doe” and a series of rotating female comics.

Doe is planning to have it every first Saturday of the month, coinciding with the First Saturday Artwalk.