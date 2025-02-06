A Taste of Tradition: Screwbean Brewing gives beer enthusiasts Kölsch servic

As Arizona’s Beer Week nears, Screwbean Brewing in Tucson introduces an exciting new experience for craft beer enthusiasts. Beginning Saturday, Feb. 15, guests can enjoy a traditional Kölsch-style service. This classic German way of enjoying beer is both interactive and social, making it a unique addition to the brewery’s lineup.

The brewery’s owner, Matthew Taylor, was inspired by similar events happening across the country and saw an opportunity to bring the unique beer experience to Tucson.

“A number of breweries in Colorado, and all over the country really, had been doing it, and we thought it sounded like a whole lot of fun,” Taylor said. “We’ve got a Kölsch beer here, so we thought, ‘Hey, let’s do it. Let’s see if other people want to come and have some fun drinks with us.’”

The service, modeled after the tradition in Cologne, Germany, is designed to keep fresh beer flowing with minimal interruption. Upon arrival, guests will receive a coaster and their first stange, a tall, narrow 8-ounce glass of Kölsch beer. Servers carrying a kranz, a tray of beer, continuously replace empty glasses with fresh ones. When guests have had their fill, they place the coaster on top of their glass to signal they’re done. When they are ready, customers simply bring their coaster to the counter to pay. It’s as easy as that. Each stange costs $2.50, making it an accessible and enjoyable way to experience the traditional service.

Beer Week serves as the launch of the Kölsch service at Screwbean, and Taylor hopes it will become a staple at the brewery on weekends throughout the spring. He said the announcement has already generated excitement among beer lovers.

Screwbean has built a reputation for creative and diverse beer offerings, and Taylor is always looking for new ways to engage customers. They have lots of beers on tap, for example their apple pie beer, which will soon become a blueberry pie beer.

“We have some great lagers and hazy IPAs,” Taylor said. “I just think coming to our place is a really relaxing and fun experience.”

Beyond the Kölsch service, Screwbean has much more in store for the future. The brewery is bringing in a variety of food trucks to the brewery, like Nana’s Kitchen, known for their vegan soul food. Customers can also keep an eye out for a 4/20-themed beer collaboration with Cheeba Hut.

Screwbean Brewing

103 N. Park Avenue, Tucson

520-288-8942