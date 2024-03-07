A Piece of History: Old Tucson collectibles available at estate sale

A clay church, a gourd-like item and an adobe brick, all props with provenance, will be sold as a lot. Price is $200.

Bob Shelton’s family is ready to let go of collectibles from his time with Old Tucson Studios.

The Old Tucson founder’s widow, Carolyn Olson Shelton, is hosting a yard sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10, at Harker’s Museum and Movie Set, 6031 S. Fontana Avenue, Tucson.

Olson Shelton said the sale features pieces that neither she nor the family wants or needs. She knows they will go to a good home.

“The people who want these items, really want them,” Olson Shelton said.

“To me, there’s a special home for each of these pieces. That’s what we’re trying to do, find a happy home for them.”

The memorabilia include a small clay church; fake adobe brick and clay gourd-looking items from “Young Guns II;” mugs; an old-fashioned brass scale; Katsina dolls; a photo of a stuntman on fire from a movie filmed at Old Tucson; and a smallish publicity poster from “Gunfight at the O.K. Corral.” There’s a photo of Linda Crystal from “The High Chaparral,” too.

“Those ‘High Chaparral’ followers are a rabid group,” Olson Shelton said when she came across the photo.

The more expensive items come with provenance. Every day, Olson Shelton will bring more collectibles, and, if there’s enough interest, the sale will continue the following weekend.

Shelton not only started the studio, but appeared in several movies, and wrote the screenplay, “A Knife for the Ladies.” Perhaps most importantly, he was a tireless promoter of Western films and Tucson as a movie location for the Old West.

click to enlarge (Karen Schaffner/Staff) Carolyn Olson Shelton and Rick Harker in Harker’s Museum and Movie Set, where the Bob Shelton estate sale will be held.

Will it be hard for Olson Shelton to let these go?

“Not now,” Olson Shelton said. “After he passed, it was overwhelming. He worked so hard; he had a vision. He didn’t plan on Old Tucson being a movie studio. He was going to have a miniature Knott’s Berry Farm. He wanted a family attraction, but, after all that he’s done for the community and the pieces that were very personal to him, now I feel better.”

The sale’s location, Harker’s Museum and Movie Set, is owned by Rick Harker, who is helping organize and price the items. He is excited about the sale because the items represent Tucson history, but more specifically, Tucson movie history, something he feels should not be lost.

“I’ve always been a Western history buff and when I built the museum that is what I wanted to showcase — the history of the Southwest and to educate the younger people about their heritage,” he said.

“Old Tucson was part of my inspiration for building this place. (When) I went to Old Tucson for the first time, it was just bright. It was something really strong and heavy and it motivated me. I envy Mr. Bob Shelton and I hope up in heaven he knows I’m going to be one of his caretakers.”

Olson Shelton has higher-end and larger movie things but those will not be at the sale. Anyone wanting more information should email her at carolgynolson39@gmail.com.