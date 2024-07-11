A One-Woman Show: Author takes the scary out of traveling solo

Maria Lloyd lives on the east coast of Tasmania, an island state of Australia. Here she shows a sinkhole, one of several in the area.

One author is taking the scary out of traveling solo. In her new book, “Traveling Solo? 75 Winning Tips for Solo Traveling,” Claudia Kielich offers the nervous wanderer peace of mind. The 74-year-old Venice Beach resident wants other women to experience the excitement and pleasure that comes with opening their doors and stepping out.

When women of any age travel alone, they have to be careful. They have to listen to their gut. They always have to have a Plan B. That could be doubly true for senior women, who to an observer could seem vulnerable. That’s where Kielich’s tips come in.

She, alongside 65-year-old veteran solo traveler Maria Llyod of Smithton, Tasmania, offer their best advice.

First, is for travelers to be comfortable with, and like, their own company.

“I think that is so important,” Kielich said. “You need to entertain yourself and be curious. If you’re curious, you can go anywhere in life.”

Travel with confidence, or at least an air of confidence, Lloyd added.

“I’ve met some women on my travels who are really scared,” she said. “They worry about this, they worry about that and they don’t want to be alone and I just think they’re headed for trouble. When you travel, especially in the States and the Northern Territory (Australia), if you show any sign of insecurity or looking around with wide eyes, bad people are looking for that.”

Here are a couple of other rules Lloyd follows as she travels:

• Don’t drive at night.

• Have a good idea of where the destination is, even if it isn’t exact.

• Have the keys to any vehicle close by and easily accessible.

• Have a plan B and always, always listen to the little voice that gives off warning signs.

Kielich’s traveling mantra is, “Be prepared.” It’s part of having peace of mind.

“My new book is peace of mind travel tips so it’s not a scary thing,” she said. “It’s a wonderful thing to be confident on a trip.”

She calls her book a toolbox because it’s filled with the “tools” a woman alone needs to travel safely and with confidence.

“Safety begins with peace of mind,” she said.

Kielich begins her travels by putting an identifying marker on her suitcase so it can be easily identified. She actually uses a dog collar.

“This prevents your suitcase from being picked up by mistake,” Kielich said. “You have to have that in mind because every case looks alike now that we’re carrying them on (board).”

She suggests making this simple but important step a part of preparation.

“When you’re departing the house this gives you a lot of confidence and it’s very easy,” Kielich said. “You count everything. I count my raincoat, my water bottle, my purse, my carry-on, up to five things. When I get out of the taxi or car at the airport, I count things again because if you leave something you have to come back to get something. That’s my favorite tip.”

Kielich understands how easy it is for a person to get lost, flustered or afraid.

“It’s overwhelming to travel right now,” she said.

For example, one situation she addresses in her book is when a traveler checks into a hotel, especially in a foreign country.

“First of all, get your bearings,” she said. “Take a business card from the hotel and in the daytime, walk around the neighborhood. Look for landmarks real closely, like an awning on a restaurant, a dry cleaners, something that’s in that neighborhood. Once you have your bearings, then you’re not so nervous about leaving the hotel and coming back to the hotel.”

Instead of roaming, she suggests signing up for tours the hotel or reputable travel companies might offer. If a traveler does find they’ve wandered into a sketchy area, her book also lists several actions one can take to put themselves in a safer situation.

However, some of Kielich’s advice comes from funny, sometimes embarrassing situations.

“Don’t push unknown buttons in your hotel room,” she wrote. “I was taking a bath in the Shangri La Hotel in Bangkok, Thailand, and pushed a button on the wall next to the tub. In came three men in white tuxedos, wearing pink turbans, with shampoo, champagne and fresh towels.”

Not everyone grew up traveling nor has everyone had the opportunity to travel alone. For first-time solo travelers, both Lloyd and Kielich say to break the ice with a weekend trip somewhere close by.

“Only plan a weekend or week trip for your first solo trip,” Kielich wrote. “A place where you never have been but close enough to get home if you change your mind.”